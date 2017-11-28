How Early Is Too Early?

Thanksgiving is long gone. We’ve emptied our wallets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which can only mean one thing. The holiday season is officially upon us. Which can only mean one thing: time to drag out all those holiday decorations that have been lurking in the back of your closet and shoved into boxes under your bed. Or maybe you’re like me, and you’ve been enjoying the delightful glow of Christmas lights for weeks now. Now before you start shrieking about how I’m rushing the seasons and perpetuating so-called “Christmas Creep”, hear me out. It took me two whole evenings and at least one afternoon to get everything out and put together. And I live in a tiny apartment! I can’t even imagine decorating an entire house. With that being said, I want to enjoy the fruit of all my effort. And not just for 25 of the busiest days of the entire year! So why not give yourself a little extra time? Honestly, there really aren’t a ton of Thanksgiving decorations that are really even worth putting out, so you might as well just skip it, right?

Basically, this has just turned into my early Christmas decorating manifesto. That I also strategically chose to publish AFTER Thanksgiving, when it’s perfectly acceptable to go full-on Christmas. Now that you know that this is a early decorating safe space, be honest with me. How early do you start decorating? I promise I won’t rat you out!

And for those of you who noticed, yes, my wall does say IDFWU. Sorry, mom. If you don’t know what that means and you’re reading this at work, you might not want to Google that on your work computer…