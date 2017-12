It’s Official!

Scott Frost as the new Husker football head coach.

Frost, now former University of Central Florida head coach, has agreed to a $35 million, 7-year contract.

This Morning, Husker Nick gave us some key insight to how all of this went down & what we can expect in the future.

