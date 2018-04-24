I Love Me Some Roseanne
By Rob Kelley
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 12:50 PM

The ‘Roseanne’ Ratings Boom is Real! I find myself laughing every week with my wife Cheryl. We all know someone like them or maybe we are have some things in common with the Connor family!

The show is thriving. The show is smashing everything else in its time slot, including the much-loved Big Bang Theory.

According to Variety, the episode of Roseanne that aired the week of April 2nd topped all of its broadcast competition.

Have you watched the revival of the ABC sitcom yet? Does it still have the magic that made it a success in its original run?

RELATED CONTENT

First look at “A Star Is Born” w/Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Carrie Underwood is Back! Zombie Raccoons in Nebraska? Granger Trolled Himself, Watch This Right Meow Gettin’ Lucky? No matter how weird or funny, these are the pets of country music…and we love them!