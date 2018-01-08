I Need Your Opinion!

Lizz, here. And on this Monday morning, I have an incredibly important question for you. Perhaps the most significant decision you’ll make all day.

Okay, not really. But I do want your opinion!

Should I keep up my beloved Christmas tree for another month and make it into a Valentine’s Day tree?

Now that you’re finished rolling your eyes, hear me out. Last year my roommate and I decided to buy a black Christmas tree for the purposes of trying to be cooler than everyone else, and also for it’s multi-holiday versatility. It’s a black, blank canvas!

I’m sure that you are also pondering this issue as deeply as I am, so now I will address some of the inevitable concerns that you may have:

It won’t cost anything. The only person who will really care about this point is my mother, but still. I already have everything I need for the tree. It will basically be my normal Christmas tree minus anything green or specifically “Christmas-y”. Technically I’ll even be getting more than my money’s worth out of it!

It will clutter up my living space. Yes, I realize that the tree will continue to take up precious space in my small apartment. But I also don’t really have anywhere to properly store the tree in the off-season anyway, so…

It’s over the top and ridiculous. Exactly. That’s the best part. If you aren’t living your life in a ridiculously over the top way, then what is the point?? There are only so many ways to legally have fun.

Okay, fine. You convinced me. I think a Valentine’s Day tree sounds like a great idea too! Stay tuned for next month’s post about a St. Patrick’s day tree. Think I can’t come up with a black Easter tree? Think again.

I can’t believe you actually made it to the end of this post. I barely did! You must be really bored at work. And after all that reading, spoiler alert! I was going to do it all along. I’ll post the finished product tomorrow!