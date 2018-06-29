If it doesn’t have a Blue Checkmark, it’s Not Us!
By JP
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 6:51 AM

You may remember earlier this year when TRACE ADKINS posted a video warning about fake social media accounts.

That’s where someone pretends to be a country star hoping to lure fans in with false offers and promises.  But all they’re doing is trying to rip you off by asking for your personal information.  No country artist would ever do that.

The best way to know that a site is authentic is if it has a BLUE CHECKMARK.  If you see that, then you know it’s verified and official.  Despite all this, the problem isn’t going away so a bunch of artists did a video hoping to raise awareness.

It includes Blake SheltonKeith UrbanJason AldeanBrantley GilbertDarius RuckerMaren MorrisRascal FlattsCole SwindellJake OwenBrett YoungJon PardiDustin LynchKip MooreMichael Ray, and Kelly Clarkson.

