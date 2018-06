Jason Aldean knew what he was doing when he enlisted Miranda Lambert’s twang for “Drowns the Whiskey”.

In the music video, it’s just the two pouring their hearts out in song.

And drinking a lot of whiskey.

This one strikes a cord with the broken-hearted bar flies and I’m willing to bet you may have been there a time or two.

No? Just me?

Lies.

#NNL -Coryelle