Kacey Musgraves looks AMAZING, sounds Angelic on SNL

I don’t want to argue with you so I won’t…

but I’ll just assume we all agree that Kacey Musgraves is a smoke-show [ literally 😉 ].

More importantly, she sounds incredible!

If I could equate her voice to a feeling it would be fresh cotton sheets still warm from the dryer plus you had a really good day so you feel extra fluffy through-and-through.

She performed “Slow Burn” and “High Horse” on Saturday Night Live this weekend guest-hosted by Amy Schumer.

Totally killed it, per usual.

Tier 3 girl crush x 10000.

-Coryelle #NNL