Kane Brown PACKED The Bourbon

This last Saturday, Kane Brown filled The Bourbon with almost 1,000 KX friends at the ready to get their party on. The show was soldout, the beer was flowin’ and the crowd was pretty awesome!

Even though it was super chilly that day, the lines wrapped around the block. People were standing outside the doors as early as 2PM hoping to catch a glimpse of Kane or Lanco. Regardless of your musical tastes, which artists you choose to follow or genre you favor, that’s dedication.

We owe all of your KX friends a big thank you for making the soldout show as much fun as it was. Here’s to many more!