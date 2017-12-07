Kane Brown’s “Horrifying” Proposal Satisfies The Spooky In All Of Us

First order of business: let’s take a moment to grieve the loss of another bachelor title among the list of single county music crooners.

His proposal to Katelyn Jae sprang up at what some might call an “inopportune” time, but if you’re an enthusiast of all things spooky like me, it was perfect.

The couple was watching The Amityville Horror. Yes, Kane ceased the moment during a horror flick.

Who are we to judge? Shoot your shot, son.

In case you missed it, this isn’t totally out of left field. The couple met in 2015 and has been living the duo dream ever since.