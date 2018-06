Keith Urban starts out in a modern loft peering out the window.

He looks a bit complacent so naturally he jumps through it.

Thankfully, he’s catapulted into another reality- a beautiful, green countryside.

The video takes you on a little journey through open windows and doors and curbside bedrooms that morph into street corners.

Julia Michaels makes an appearance in a stripped down performance at a cozy dive, too!

Watch the music video above.

#NNL -Coryelle