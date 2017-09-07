Kenny Chesney’s Hurricane Irma Message

Our Island friend, Kenny Chesney released this statement after Hurricane Irma tore through his home in the Virgin Islands.

MESSAGE FROM KENNY: HURRICANE IRMA

As daylight is hitting the islands, and we’re really getting a sense of how bad this all is…

I don’t know what to say. I’ve never been in war, but the devastation, the people’s faces in a place I know by heart have left me feeling helpless. It’s total devastation.

These are people who live off the sea, who depend on it. They live right there, and it’s gone. Most everyone’s displaced. They are frightened, confused, and they don’t know where help is going to come from. Those lives have changed and will never be the same. Those small islands are hard to get to and they rely on each other to get through what life hands them. For all of them, though, they’ve been where I’ve leaned for emotional and creative support for fifteen years because they are so generous.

I don’t know right now how we’re going to do this. But I want to help. I want to enlist my friends to figure out the best ways to make a difference, to help in whatever ways, small or larger, that we can. I’m blessed with so many great people… We’re already talking, trying to figure out how to get in there. And I know the No Shoes Nation is mighty. They’ve dug in before and made a difference. I have a feeling once we have our plans in the place, they’ll be there again.

Give us a few days to figure this out. Pray/send good thoughts to everyone who’s been affected or is in the path of Hurricane Irma. This is unlike anything they’ve ever seen from St Maartens to St Barths to Puerto Rico then the Caribbean and onto Key West.

