Over the weekend Husker Nick’s son Carter just HAD to Go!

So in front of everybody, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, he goes #1 off the deck.

What did Your kids do, that you knew they shouldn’t be doing, but you were Super Proud of?

(That’s Husker Nick’s beer not Carter’s)

Pop it up HERE & we’ll hook you up with some Summer Fun Tickets!