According to the NY Daily News, recently went on a blind date with a woman he met off Bumble. The woman, who declined to give her name and said Gonzales went by “Dave,” met Paul at a restaurant in Pasadena, California. She said he sat down and ordered a glass of wine, a Caesar salad and a side of shrimp, a steak and a baked potato. Jesus, bro, you bring Tupperware?

“He left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said ‘I need to take this call,’” she told CBS Los Angeles.

Paul/Dave never came back. The restaurant took pity on the woman and only charged her for one glass of wine.

When she got home, the woman searched for the tab skipper online and found out that she was far from the first one who’d been scammed.

Last December, Diane Gilmette said she met Gonzales on the Plenty of Fish dating site. When they met at Morton’s Steakhouse in Los Angeles, he ordered “a ton of food.”

This is Diane.

He told her near the end of dinner he had to step out to make a call — taking off and leaving Gilmette to foot a $163 bill.

Cops say that food and drink isn’t the only thing Gonzales has snaked out of. The man reportedly got a hair cut and color last year, and was caught on security video leaving with his smock still on.

