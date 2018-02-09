I Know A Bachelor Contestant??

First things first. I don’t watch The Bachelor. Or The Bachelorette. I tried to watch The Bachelor once (Juan Pablo season) and it made my skin crawl so badly that I had to turn it off. That being said, pretty much everyone around me seems to be obsessed with the show. Especially JP, but who didn’t know that already?

So when I was perusing through our KX Twitter feed earlier this week, something caught my eye that literally made me do a double take.

It was this tweet:

Krystal is at a loss with the amount of empathy Kendall shows her. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KcfhqM6gnX — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2018

Seems pretty normal, right? WRONG. The video started to auto play and I instantly recognized Kendall. Not because I’m a loyal viewer of the show, but because we went to the same school from 7th to 12th grade! If you haven’t heard before, I’m originally from Los Angeles, California and I moved to Nebraska to attend Doane College.

You may not know, but Kendall actually has a twin sister, Kylie. Maybe you do know that? Was that her fun fact on the show? And yes, they have always been that pretty and nice. It’s honestly not fair.

Now I can’t claim that we were total besties in junior high and high school or anything. But I have been to their house to work on a project once or twice! I am also entirely confident that neither one of them would remember me (proud high school loser, here).

I know this isn’t going to be my claim to fame, but I wanted to share this weird, small world moment with you! Still don’t believe me? Here’s a snap from my yearbook:

Okay, I’m done being creepy now. And no, I won’t insert my yearbook photo from that year for reference. That photo should never see the light of day again, much less be put out on the Internet.