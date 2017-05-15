Lauren Akins Celebrates Mother’s Day With Adopted Daughter & Husband Thomas Rhett
By Coryelle Thomas
|
May 15, 2017 @ 5:38 PM

Just in time for the big day! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed home their adopted daughter, Willa Gray Akins, this Friday. Willa was adopted from Uganda and may not realize it yet, but she’s got some pretty cool parents.

When Lauren met the orphaned, newborn during a trip to Uganda, there was an instant love. Lauren was visiting with the non-profit organization, 147 Million Orphans. Not long after, the adoption process began.

The couple is clearly over-the-moon to have her home! Lauren is also pregnant with the couple’s first biological baby, so they’re quickly becoming a full-fledged family.

[picture: Thomas Rhett’s Instagram @thomasrhettakins]

