Who Let Us In Blake Shelton’s VIP Room?

Over Paddy’s Day weekend, Blake Shelton delivered his very last show of the Doin’ It To Country Songs Tour at CenturyLink Center. RaeLynn opened, too, which was neat since they met through The Voice.

Because of their affiliation to the singing, competition-style show, they let us peasants play on a real life Voice chair in the VIP room. There was also a very gigantic cut-out of Blake himself (which I’m convinced is proportionally correct) that people could take pictures with.

I’m sure the pictures taken are mostly appropriate but when people like Lizz & I are given access to such creative control, you can pretty much bet on debauchery.

PS: we stood in line for an eternity after the show for this grainy selfie with RaeLynn in her jammies. It’s fine.