Let’s Get Ugly

Blogmas day three!

What’s your favorite part of the holiday season? There are probably tons of things that come to mind when you answer that question. The traditions you share with family and friends, the food, the decorations, etc. It can be hard to choose!

While I love all things about Christmas time, one of my hands down favorite parts are actually the ugly ones. Ugly sweaters, that is. Ugly sweaters are a bandwagon I have been on for many years now. And without trying to sound too hipster-ish, I have loved ugly sweaters almost as long as I can remember. Which doesn’t mean that I don’t like everyone’s widespread affinity for them now. In fact, I love it! The only down side is that with all these stores coming out with new sweaters every year with every design imaginable, it makes it so hard to not buy them all!

I must admit that I do have ugly sweaters for holidays other than Christmas (looking at you, Halloween and Thanksgiving), but by far the bulk of my collection is Christmas. And yes, I am definitely “that person” who is wearing their sweaters on December 1st. Which with our wild weather and 70 degree December days, was actually quite a feat. I even have photographic evidence:

No shame in my Christmas game! And if you’re wondering, of course I’m wearing one today!

Please excuse my embarrassing mirror selfies! In a few more days I will start my “12 Days of Ugly Sweaters”, so I’ll try and get some less lame photos of them.

Do you love ugly Christmas sweaters? I would LOVE to see pictures of them!