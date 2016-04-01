You’ve tried everything under the sun to lose weight or to stop smoking! Lincoln Hypnosis has your answer! Join their customers who have lost unwanted weight or have successfully stopped smoking with hypnosis!

Jeff Martin is certified hypnotist trainer and NLP Trainer/ (Neuro Linguistic Programming). Through these tools he teaches others to use the power of their own minds to create the change they desire in their lives.

Jeff has had extensive training in the fields of NLP and Hypnosis since 1994. He is a Certified NLP Trainer and has many specialty certifications as well. He has over seventeen years of experience and has helped thousands of people with issues such as, weight loss, smoking, stress, and self-confidence. He has worked with Doctors using complimentary hypnotism to help people with pain management and psychologists for helping people overcome negative habits and fears. Jeff works with groups both large and small as well as individuals in a private practice.

Jeff has also become known for his brilliant hypnosis stage shows. Jeff is a master stage hypnotist his shows are entertaining, fun and a postive addition to any group, class graduation, College or School. He loves state fairs, conventions, corporate events and Christmas parties. These stage shows can be tailored to the needs of the client so that they are relaxed and fun for everyone.

Jeff is also a motivational speaker, Teacher,Trainer, Mentor, Coach for corportions, small businesses, hospitals and Nurses associations.

Jeff is the President and owner of Lincoln Hypnosis. He has offices in Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska. He specializes in Weight Loss, Stop Smoking and Stress programs. Jeff has worked with thousands of people in these areas and many more. Jeff also has the Lincoln Institute of Hypnosis, which is an approved vocational school that is licensed by the state of Nebraska to teach and certify hypnotists. He is also a certified trainer for the National Guild of Hypnotist and a founding member of The Master Hypnotist Society.

Devan Martin is a senior level consultant, coach and trainer. Devan founded, Simple Focus Consulting in 2001; a coaching and consulting company focused on personal development. Devan is a licensed coach, NLP Trainer, NLP Master Practitioner and Meyers Briggs Certified through NLP Center of Texas in 1993 and Trainer Training through the International NLP Trainers Association in 1996, Enneagram certification obtained through the Enneagram Institute and seven years of study on The Diamond Approach. She didn’t stop there; Devan wanted a comprehensive understanding of the unconscious mind and obtained a Hypnosis certification in 2002 through The Path Foundation in Houston, Texas.

Coaching and training has been an integral part of both her professional career and personal life. She worked at the NLP Center in Houston from 1998-2000 teaching classes and running the office. Early in Devan’s professional career, spanning over 20 years began in the corporate world, growing a booming dental office from the ground up. It was during this part of her career that she was introduced to and applied NLP practices, as well as the concept of Life Coaching to the patients at the dental office. Communication was fundamental to the success of the dental office; with its focus on communication and how individuals process information, NLP proved to be a perfect fit. Devan was able to consult with patients in regards to any and all fear associated with the dental procedures; some feared a routine cleaning, dental blocks to root canals. She was victorious and obtained more trusted clients because she offered these services to the patients with success.

Devan’s corporate business knowledge coupled with her 20 years of NLP, Hypnosis, training with personality types and Life Coach training keeps her passionate about guiding professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners to enjoy professional success and a fulfilling personal life. She also works with individuals in relationship, weight loss, smoking cessation, stress reduction, career and life transition that are ready to discover what they really want.

Through personal and corporate coaching programs, she empowers people to achieve success that’s balanced and helps employers create a more encouraging and healthy work environment for these respected employees.

Devan’s clients report that they are better able to effect change and accomplish goals. In addition, her clients enjoy increased self-esteem, improved communication skills, enhanced relationships, better work/life balance and less stress

She has developed several comprehensive CD’s that compliment her coaching; “Smoke Free”, “Body by Design” Weight Loss and “Twinkle” including a workbook for children focusing on building confidence.

Devan grew up in Houston Texas and now resides with her husband Jeff Martin in Lincoln Nebraska. She raised two amazing young men; one lives in Kemah, Texas and is President of Maudlin and Son. The other lives in Palo Alto, CA and is VP of World Wide Distribution for Hewlett Packard. In her free time, she enjoys Yoga, Pilates, hiking, reading and traveling. She is an active member of River Oaks Women’s Breakfast Club in Houston Texas and served on the board for 3 years and H.A.P. (Houston Achievement place) Associate Board for 3 years while still living in Houston. She is currently a member of the Women in Sales and Business and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

402-465-0409 www.lincolnhypnosiscenter.com