Lincoln’s First Annual Onesie Bar Crawl #KXKrawl

FIRST OF ALL, SATURDAY WAS SO FUN!

There were Care Bears, Unicorns, Super heroes and even a bridal party.

Sharks befriended giraffes, lemurs coincided with dragons and Husker fans mingled with flying squirrels.

Thank you to the hundreds of friends who joined the #KXKrawl! You were the test group for Lincoln’s very first official onesie bar crawl and you totally rocked.

We’ve got even bigger and better plans for next year including speeding up the registration process + more fun.

Congratulations to our concert winners:

Molly Becker – Miranda Lambert

Jen Roeber – Stampede Single Day

Emily Offner – Chris Young

Nathan Whoxucy – Brad Paisley

Brittany McClain – Miranda Lambert

****SIMPLE BOOTH SELFIE PICTURES -> CLICK HERE****

[Huge thank you to these bars for their hospitality and amazing drink specials: Longwell’s, Gate 25, McKinney’s Irish Pub, JJ Hooligans & Rule G]

Here’s a few more gems taken by yours truly! Feel free to save. -Coryelle