Lizz & Coryelle ‘Bout To Drop the Hottest Mixtape of 2017

…Okay, so maybe not. But the photo we took at the Carter Winter show at the Bourbon last night might suggest otherwise. If you weren’t there for our Next Big Thing show with Carter last night, you messed up. There, I said it. Carter Winter is on track to blow up in the country music scene, and you had the chance to see him FIRST with KX! A lot of people are saying that he’s going to be like the next Kane Brown (who is also going to be at The Bourbon this Saturday night for his SOLD OUT show!).

Long story short, you need to check out Carter Winter. Super talented, and even better, a super nice guy. And don’t miss out on these KX Next Big Thing shows! You could be missing out on the next Sam Hunt or Michael Ray (both of whom have been at our #NBT shows!)

Happy Weekend!