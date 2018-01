10/11 News tweeted confirmation that Lincoln Public Schools has cancelled classes for Tuesday, 1/16, due to wind chill and cold temperatures.

The KX969 listening area is in a wind chill advisory until noon tomorrow.

Wind chills reportedly between 15 and 30 below zero.

Many children walk to and from school but now they can stay inside and annoy mom and dad!

Seriously though, these temperatures are dangerously low.

IT’S A SNOW D-

….COLD DAYYY!

