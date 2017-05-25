Luke Bryan announces 2017 Farm Tour and makes September 28th in Lincoln, Ne as the kickoff date!

Opening act is scheduled to be Jon Pardi with additional support announced later.

Since it’s inception in 2009, Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour has awarded 50 college scholarships to a local students from farming families within the communities where the tour has played! Each year over 100,000 Luke fans have gathered on a local farms to experience the Luke Bryan Farm tour!

“Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2017”

September 28 Lincoln, NE Benes Farm (near Pla-Mor Ballroom)

September 29 Baldwin City, KS Don-Ale Farms

September 30 Boone, IA Ziel Farm

October 5 Fort Wayne, IN Spangler Farms West

October 6 Edinburg, IL Ayers Family Farm

October 7 Centralia, MO Stowers Farm

Fan Club Presale begins 5/30, KX969 Radio presale is 5/31 with general onsale June 2, 2017!

Keep listening to KX969 to win tickets and more! Further details available at www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour