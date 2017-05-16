Luke Bryan to Play Farm Tour Show West of Lincoln
By Coryelle Thomas
May 16, 2017 @ 12:57 PM

A KX96.9 favorite, Luke Bryan, may be bringing his Farm Tour to the Good Life!

Today, Lancaster County commissioners approved the plan that’ll bring Bryan to Lancaster County for a fall show.

Tentatively- when: Thursday, Sept. 28

where: Bob Benes’ farm on SW 63rd Street, south side of West O.

Anticipated ticket cap is 20,000 with plans of food and beer available.

[picture: Luke Bryan’s Instagram @lukebryan]

 

