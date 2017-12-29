Luke Bryan Surprised Wife Caroline With Kangaroos For Christmas

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline lost their baby niece earlier this year due to heart issues. She was only 7-months-old.

Probably not the way you thought this story would start off, huh?

Trust me, it explains a lot.

The loss of Sadie Brett, the couple’s niece, is what inspired the idea of “Brett’s Barn”. This special barn already houses a few goats, a pig named Jimmy Dean and a pair of mini-horses.

Their wish is to team up with local charities, bringing children through to see the animals! A little time spent with such cuties – exotic ones, too – could brighten the day of many!

Brett’s Barn is now home to a pair of baby kangaroos that Caroline received in two “designer” bags from Luke.

Their names? Margo and Todd! (Obvious Christmas Vacation nod. Love it.)

The video was posted to Luke’s Instagram and has since reached over 1 million views.

[You can find it on Instagram: @lukebryan]