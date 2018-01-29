Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & Eric Church Honor Vegas Victims at Grammys

You recognize their names as country music power houses but they have a deeper connection than that.

All three acts performed this fall in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, now recognized as the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern America.

And only a few months earlier, Manchester England saw their own tragedy.

They performed ‘Tears In Heaven’ as a tribute to those “beautiful, music-loving souls” as Maren Morris said.

The 60th Annual Grammy’s also included a very powerful performance from Kesha with her empowering anthem “Praying”.

Although unrelated to recent tragedies, it was a crucial moment for the #MeToo movement and raising sexual harassment/assault awareness.

This was an important year for many artists to voice their concerns and/or show solidarity for many social and political injustices.

For the most part, I think last night went well!