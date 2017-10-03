Maren Morris’ “Dear Hate” Released For Purchase Days Early

The hauntingly relevant song, “Dear Hate”, penned by Maren Morris more than 3 years ago and recorded with Vince Gill, is now available for purchase.

The song was to officially be released for purchase this Friday but after the overwhelming amount of support became undeniable, it was let go. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the Music City Cares Fund.

Maren took to Twitter with the good news early today.

To support the Music City Cares Fund, you can purchase “Dear Hate” on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play HERE.