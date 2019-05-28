Maren Morris re-works “GIRL” and “The Middle” for new EP

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris is re-imagining some of her biggest hits exclusively for Apple Music.

On May 31, the Grammy winner will release Maren Morris: Reimagined, featuring stripped-down, vocals-focused re-recordings of “Girl,” “The Middle” and the album track, “The Bones.”

Maren worked on the new EP with respected producer Dave Cobb, known for his work with Chris Stapleton, among others.

“I think the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song,” Maren explains. “Dave — you know, his production is so rootsy and very soulful and Americana — and he just understands that sound so intensely. I love the way it turned out.”

Apple Music will also premiere a short behind-the-scenes film on May 31 about the making of Maren Morris: Reimagined.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.