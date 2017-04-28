Business Of The Week

Martin Marietta, an American-based company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, is a leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, with operations spanning 26 states, Canada, the Bahamas and the Caribbean Islands. Dedicated teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for the roads, sidewalks and foundations on which we live.

At Martin Marietta, they are dedicated to doing business the right way. Their employees hold themselves, and each other, to the utmost standard of integrity. Their business ethics allow us to maintain our strong commitment to honesty, integrity and accountability. They are dedicated to their employees, customers, communities, shareholders and suppliers. This has always been, and continues to be, the cornerstone of their business.

Their location in Weeping Water, NE is an underground mine producing over 3 million tons of rock a year. Weeping Water’s heavy equipment operators enjoy benefits starting on day one, competitive wages, paid holidays and paid vacations. Safety is their main priority, winning the Honor Plant award twice in recent years. Martin Marietta takes pride in their employees and offers many opportunities for advancement within the organization.