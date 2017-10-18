How To Maximize Your #GarthInLincoln Experience

The time is almost upon us! The record breaking weekend of the man himself, Garth Brooks, putting on five nearly sold out shows at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That being said, with back to back shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, there are a few things you need to know in order to make your experience the best possible.

Come Early. There are going to be thousands of fans all going to one place. While we Lincolnites are skilled at this (Husker games, anyone?) it bears repeating that the Haymarket area is going to be slammed with people. And if you do get to the Haymarket early, you can always hang out with the KX Crew at the official pre-party in the Railyard. More on that later. Be Ready To Walk. Parking is going to be at a premium, so be prepared to find street parking or at other event lots that may be further away from the arena. And while I know you’ll want to look your best for the show, you might want to trade your stilettos for some comfy boots. It is a country concert, after all. Bring Cash. Whether it’s for parking or for beer, make sure you have enough cash to get you through the night. Most parking places are going to have you prepay in cash, and many of the bars inside the arena and Railyard will be cash only to make them move more quickly. And the less time you have to spend in line is always better. Come to the Best Pre-Party. If you’ve already followed steps 1-3, congratulations! You are probably down in the Haymarket nice and early, parking spot found, with plenty of cash to cover your night. Now it’s time to reward yourself. And KX has you covered with the official Garth Pre-Party in the Railyard. We will be in the Railyard before EVERY show this weekend (hard job, we know). There will be plenty of room to hang with Canopy Street closed and plenty of drinks with all of the Railyard vendors there to supply your liquid fun. We’ll also get the party started with music from DJ Esskay and Bucka Ruse. Going to the earlier show? Come down after Garth and continue the fun with us! Be Arena Security Ready. Ladies, if you plan on bringing a purse to the show, it must be a CLEAR bag, no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6″, or a clutch wallet no bigger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. If you are utilizing credit card entry, you must have the credit card that you purchased your tickets with. Full details on permitted signs, cameras and ticketing HERE. Have Fun! This weekend is going to be a once in a lifetime experience, so enjoy it! Garth has said that this may be the last time that he goes out on a tour this size, so if you have tickets to any of the shows soak it up! Hopefully these tips will help your experience go a bit more smoothly. Remember, try to have a little patience. The thousands of other fans who will be packing downtown Lincoln are just as excited as you are to see the show! So cut them a little slack and have some fun with it. And don’t forget to come down and say hi to the KX Crew in the Railyard. See you this weekend!