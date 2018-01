Our Favorite Psychic is Back for Medium Monday!

If you have a Specific Question for Cheryl Ann about your life Pop it up HERE for our Facebook Live Rapid Fire Round!

If you’d like to be apart of the show and Connect with someone on the Other Side Direct Message us to get on the list for next month!

Interested in having a personal reading with Cheryl Ann? Give her a call (402) 217-6334, online at Extraordinary Connections with Cheryl Ann

or hit her up on HERE on Facebook!