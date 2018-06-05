MeToo Miss America

Welcome to Miss America 2.0!

Did you hear about the huge changes to the famous Miss America pageant? The two things that the pageant is arguably most famous for, the swimsuit and evening gown competition, will be eliminated. In fact, they are no longer calling themselves a pageant, now calling themselves a competition. Board chair and former Fox news anchor Gretchen Carlson said that they now intend for the contestants to focus more on the interview portions and pursuing the social causes behind their platforms.

What do you think of all these major changes? On one hand, I applaud the competition trying to shift the focus away from solely physical attributes. It is technically a scholarship contest, after all. It also seems to be a smart move in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and all the progress that has been made from it. However, with drooping ratings and scandal emerging in past years, this also seems to smell very strongly of a publicity stunt in order to revive viewer interest. Even if this is the case, though, they could definitely do worse. Telling our daughters that they should be judged on their knowledge, poise, and commitment to social issues instead of how they look in a bathing suit? Imagine that!

It will be interesting to hear the opinions of current and former Miss America contestants on the changes. After all, they had to starve and sweat their way to success, so will they support more time being given to academics and charitable work? Or will they think that the Miss America organization is going to easy on its new generation of future queens? I guess only time will tell!

Will you be watching the revamped competition on September 9th?

Read about about all the changes HERE.