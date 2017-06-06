Miranda Lambert Stuck in Elevator at Beginning of CMA Fest

For some, it’s their worst fear realized. But apparently Miranda Lambert was all jokes after getting stuck in the elevator at Nashville’s Music City Center this morning.

Lambert was sharing the cab with at 7 other people on her way to the CMT Music Awards rehearsal when it stalled.

What would have been instant panic for me was a laugh and a selfie for Lambert. Add this to all the other pictures that prove how cool she is.

Also, getting stuck in an elevator with Miranda Lambert wouldn’t be the WORST thing to happen to you. It could be Gilbert Gottfried.

[picture found on Miranda Lambert’s Instagram account: @mirandalambert]