Miss Nebraska won Miss USA, proving there’s more to Nebraska than corn

SHREVEPORT, LA - MAY 21: Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers is crowned by Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Miss Teen USA 2018 Hailey Colborn after winning the 2018 Miss USA Competition at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum on May 21, 2018 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Take that!

Nebraska isn’t all corn and cows and dare I say it – football. (but GBR, obviously)

Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska, is from Omaha and can now add Miss USA 2018 to her resume.

Summers won the prestigious title tonight and looked beyond thrilled.

Congratulations and way to represent!

Also, shout out to Lee Brice for performing during the pageant – yasssssss!