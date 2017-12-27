This Is The Monday-est Wednesday By Far

Call me cantankerous. You’re not wrong.

Since Christmas has passed, it’s back to the Grinch life!

Here are two things that instantly ruined my day:

THIS BONE-PENETRATING COLD THAT HAS NOT ONLY CHILLED ME TO THE CORE BUT RUINED THE INTEGRITY OF MOTHER NATURE’S FRIDGE, ALSO. (Please move your loved ones indoors i.e. dogs, Busch Light, etc.) MY FRIEND’S SNAP ABOUT LOSING WEIGHT OVER THE HOLIDAYS. (What kind of sorcery is that?)

In an effort to harness the holiday spirit, I will look past these crimes against my happiness and wrap up in my brand new coat for warmth.

Then, I’ll shovel the rest of these leftovers into my face-hole. Because we all know #2 is a lost cause.