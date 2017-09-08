A Mournful Day: Troy Gentry Dead at 50, Don Williams Dead at 78

Today, we mourn the deaths of Troy Gentry and Don Williams, in unrelated incidents. Country music fans are especially saddened by the loss of these two incredible artists.

Troy Gentry, the other half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 50. The helicopter crashed at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, around 1 PM today as Gentry was landing to play a show that following evening. No details on what caused the crash.

We also say goodbye to another talented man today due to a short battle with an illness at the age of 78, Country Music Hall of Fame member, Don Williams. He was known charmingly as the “Gentle Giant” for his warm personality, calming voice and exceptionally tall height.

KX96.9 remembers Troy & Don and we send our love and prayers to family, friends and of course- you, the fans.

Rest in peace.