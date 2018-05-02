My New Car is Missing WHAT??

Yesterday I did something very adultish. I leased my first car without a co-signer (small victories, over here)! I was so jazzed about my shiny new car with all its bells and whistles. Before I pulled off the lot, the salesman sat in the car and walked me through some of the car’s new features. After he was finished with his speech, I had finally worked up the nerve to ask him a seemingly stupid question: where do I put in and play a CD? The look on the guy’s face was a priceless combination of confusion and amusement. Apparently they don’t make new cars with CD players anymore!

WHAT?? Come on, I’m not that out of touch yet. I can’t be the only person who still listens to CDs on a regular basis! I guess this means that my vast CD collection will have to reside at home now, destined to only be played on my boombox…

Anyway, here’s my new ride! Now taking name suggestions: