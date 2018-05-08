Happy National Teacher Appreciation Day! We have a lot of friends who are teachers and we think you should be compensated at a level higher than any profession. What you do for our kids is Amazing and we Thank You for doing what you do! Here’s just a few places that want to Thank You too with some Sweet Deals Today! If you know of any more let us know & we’ll add them!

Teacher Deals

Chipotle: Between 3 p.m. and closing on Tuesday, May 8, teachers, faculty and staff can show their faculty IDs and get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: With a school ID, teachers and faculty can get one free box combo. The deal is available for drive-through or dine-in.

Capitol View Winery: Teacher Appreciation Night -> CLICK HERE

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant’s Facebook events page or other social media.

Cici’s: Teachers get a free adult buffet Tuesday with a valid school ID and coupon available at http://bit.ly/CicisTeacher18. Dine-in only.