Nebraska Bear Goes on Tour with Jon Pardi!

Wouldn’t it be awesome to go on tour with Jon Pardi? It probably seems like a far off dream…but not if you’re Barry! Barry the Bear, that is.

A young fan named Ian from Nebraska sent Jon Pardi a small stuffed bear named Barry, along with a notebook for him to write about all the adventures they have together. Not only did Jon bring Barry out on the road with him, he took awesome video of their adventures together! Check it out:

To my little buddy Ian in Nebraska that mailed me Barry the Bear, he's been loving the road life. 🐼👊 pic.twitter.com/erDpnOauEq — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) December 20, 2017

Barry got to go behind the scenes on Jon’s tour, hanging out backstage, watching soundcheck, and hanging with the guys on the bus.

Do you know Ian?

