My New Co-host!

Welcome to Middays with Lizz…and Karl! Okay, so maybe this won’t be an everyday thing. But I wish it could be!

This weekend I was hanging with my tiny bestie, Karl, and decided to bring him along with me when I went in to do my Sunday Funday show. Sure, it may seem like a bad idea to bring a dog in the studio while live on air, but Karl is a pro! He has hung around the station since he was just a little baby nugget. Whenever Coryelle and I have to sleepover at the station before a snow storm, Karl always stays with us, too! Everyone around the station loves him, and he has never even barked when we were live on air (yet). There are times when he spends the day with me at the station and he sits on my lap the whole time I’m on the air. You would never even know he was there! Besides all the pictures and videos that I post of him doing it, of course…

Another fun fact about Karl: his first ever outing when he was just a tiny baby was actually a KX event! We were afraid to leave him all by himself at home, so we brought him along to the Fourth of July parade in Seward. He got to ride in the Nebraska Czech Queen’s convertible, and he napped peacefully the whole time!

Anyway, I thought I would start your week with a little Karl cuteness. Have a great Monday!