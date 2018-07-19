New Couple Alert!

Looks like there’s a hot new country music power couple in town! Last night Carly Pearce and Michael Ray finally made their love insta-official. Here’s the photo of the love birds:

And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z4pUlrbQTJ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 19, 2018

ADORABLE! Apparently the two met at the Nashville Palace and connected over some classic country music. Sounds like the start to a perfect country love song, doesn’t it? There had been rumors swirling that the two had been dating for a little while, so it’s exciting to see them put the rumors to rest!

You can catch Carly on tour with Luke Bryan this summer, and we have your chance to win some free tickets to his Omaha show HERE.

Congrats to the new couple!