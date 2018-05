Happy Monday!

What better way to start our week than with an all new music video from our favorite psychedelic cowgirl, Kacey Musgraves? She just dropped the video for the first single off her Golden Hour. Kacey filmed the video for “Space Cowboy” on location in Mexico. It has tons of horseback riding and endless skylines, all set against the perfect sunset. The video really encapsulates the ethereal, longing tone of the song.

Give it a watch, and have a fabulous week!