Last night, Luke Bryan dropped a new music video for his latest single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”!

He is definitely giving us those end of summer vibes with this one. We can’t wait for his show at CenturyLink Center next week with Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, and Carly Pearce, and there’s still time for you to score free tickets to the show!

