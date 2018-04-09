New Maren Morris Video!

Happy Monday!

What better way is there to start the week than with a new music video from Maren Morris? She just released the video for her latest single, “Rich”. The video is very reminiscent of the HBO series “Westworld”, and Maren plays a Wild West bounty hunter. Besides the cool, old west theme, the video also has another interesting twist. You might recognize Maren’s new husband Ryan Hurd, who plays the outlaw that Maren is after. But the coolest part is that all of the actors in the video are Maren’s friends and people on her team!

Enjoy the video and have a great week!