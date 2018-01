New video alert!

Here at KX, we have all been loving “Written in the Sand”, the latest single from Old Dominion’s album Happy Endings. And now they guys have finally given us a video for the song!

The video gives us a behind the scenes look at life while Old D is out on tour, even taking a ride on a private jet! Check out the video here, and let the laid back, beach-y vibes of the song help you dream of being somewhere much warmer. Or at least somewhere that doesn’t have -18 wind chills…