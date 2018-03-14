No matter how weird or funny, these are the pets of country music…and we love them!

I would like to start by introducing you to my little guy named Charlie.

No, his tail doesn’t freak me out. Yes, he’s my pet rat by choice.

I’m far too busy for a pup so I went for this super clean and super smart, handsome rodent.

That’s right! He might be cleaner or smarter than some of your friends so consider that before you point fingers. 😉

I even mentioned Charlie to the guys of Walker McGuire a few weeks ago like some crazy rat lady when JP, Lizz, Rob & myself were hanging out at the Granger Smith show that Walker opened for.

Once again, why do I resort to talking about my pet rat with these artists? (throwback to my redemption rendezvous with Brett Eldredge when I totally blew it)

Because I have zero chill left in my body, that’s why.

Here’s what ensued after the Walker show:

~MOVING ON~

Maren Morris now has a bulldog puppy named Pancake that she got from fellow artist – Jon Pardi’s – mom!

Her and fiance Ryan Hurd are technically growing their family.

This one just happens to be much hairy and a little less work.

~~~~~~~~~

You probably remember hearing about Luke Bryan buying his wife, Caroline, a pair of kangaroos for Christmas!

Their names are Margo & Todd (nod to Christmas Vacation) and are part of Brett’s Barn – the collection of rescue animals the Bryan family have dedicated to brightening the days of anyone and everyone.

The barn was created after the loss of Caroline’s niece, Sadie Brett, who died as a baby from health issues.

It also houses two goats named Goober & Little Luke, miniature horses, a pig named Jimmy Dean, and now – Margo & Todd.

~~~~~~~~~

And the world obviously stopped when my boyfriend Brett Eldredge shared this photo of his new “partner in crime” named Edgar on July 14, 2016:

~~~~~~~~~

Other celebrities throughout the world have been known for their pet monkeys, raccoons, lemurs, anteaters and lions, –and I’m sure there are plenty more.

Whether it’s a rodent, a fish, a hermit crab or a fat house cat, I wish you and your animal family all the best.

#NNL -Coryelle