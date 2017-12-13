No Peeking?

There are two types of people in the Christmas world: those who peek and those who don’t. Peeking at presents, that is.

I was having a conversation with some co-workers recently, and the topic of whether or not we were “peekers” came up. My first thought was that we were definitely getting into a NSFW convo until I realized they were talking about presents!

So, which one are you? Do you stalk every package under the tree, weighing it, shaking it to see what’s inside, and hoping that it might bark or meow? Or is the thrill of the Christmas morning surprise the best part of getting a present?

I have to admit, I have always been a peeker. When I was younger, I would sit under the tree gently shaking every box to try and guess what was inside. I would even try and rip of tiny bits of the paper to see if I could get a glimpse of what was in it! The funny part about it was that I became quite good at guessing what was inside. Why is that funny? Because as soon as I knew what was in the gift I would get so upset that I knew what was inside so the surprise was ruined! Yes, I realize how weird that sounds. But even to this day, if presents are left out around me I still do it! Which is probably why my mom learned a long time ago to keep at least a few gifts in hiding so I can’t ruin the surprise for myself!

Are you a peeker or a no peeker? I want to know!