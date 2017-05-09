Official 2017 CMT Music Award Nominees

Voting is now open for the 2017 CMT Music Awards! The award show airs June 7th at 7PM CST live from Nashville on CMT. Vote for your favorites here.

Among the list of categories is a “Social Superstar” category in which I’ll most definitely be casting my vote for my bf, Brett Eldredge. It’s for the artists who do a stellar job at maintaining their social accounts and making you feel extra-connected. That’s pretty cool!

And your nominees are:

Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever- “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley- “Today”

Brett Eldredge- “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood- “Church Bells”

Cole Swindel- “Middle of a Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King- “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line- “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi- “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban- “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Kelsea Ballerini- “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town- “Better Man”

Luke Bryan- “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert- “Vice”

Thomas Rhett- “Star of the Show”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood- “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini- “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina- “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris- “’80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert- “Vice”

Reba McEntire- “Back to God”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton- “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church- “Record Year”

Jason Aldean- “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban- “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan- “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett- “Star of the Show”

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich ft. Tim McGraw- “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne- “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay- “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line- “H.O.L.Y.”

LoCash- “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band- “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum- “You Look Good”

Little Big Town- “Better Man”

Midland- “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion- “Song for Another Time”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Brett Young- “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown- “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina- “Road Less Traveled”

Luke Combs- “Hurricane”

RaeLynn- “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Artists Then, Now & Forever- “Forever Country”

Chris Young ft. Vince Gill- “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King- “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line ft. Tim McGraw- “May We All”

Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood- “The Fighter”

Kenny Chesney ft. Pink- “Setting the World on Fire”

CMT Performance of the Year

Jason Aldean- “Hicktown” (CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan- “Want to Want Me” (CMT Crossroads)

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker- “Pink Houses” (CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris- “’80s Mercedes” (CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini- “You’re Still the One / Any Man of Mine / Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” (CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett ft. Danielle Bradberry- “Close” (CMT Crossroads)

*Social Superstar

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

*There’s a special way to vote for the Social Superstar category: go here for the how-to.