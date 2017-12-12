Oh Look, Finger Food!

So my sister, Windy, recently posted this picture on Facebook ^

Her caption said “Meal prepping for breakfast: Egg and cheese wrapped in ham, and broiled.”

But her comments said otherwise.

“I thought those were severed fingers at first,” said one friend. That’s exactly what I was thinking! In fact, every single comment decided they were fingers.

They look like something out of the special effects lab for a The Walking Dead that instead, wound up on your plate.

Windy swears they’re just breakfast roll-ups and they’re pretty tasty, too! Try ’em with jalapeno but hold the dead skin.