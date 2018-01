Although the television interview did not come from anywhere nearby, it’s all too relatable.

Someone’s grandmother said what we were all thinking and I can’t handle it.

Assuming they asked her what she planned to do during the impending winter storm, she answered with this gem:

“Eat bread and desserts and just get all fat ‘n sassy.”

Her name is Shirley Nash.

Standing ovation, Shirley. Standing ovation.

