From One Pasta Lover To Another

Maybe “cleaning up” your eating habits is your New Year’s Resolution or something you’ve been working on for a while.

The easy part is identifying the goal, but the hardest part is putting a plan into motion.

It’s extra tough if you’re like me and have a deep-rooted love for carbs – specifically pasta* – and you’re an emotional eater.

For example: I like to eat when I’m stressed, happy, mad, sad, hungry, angry, hangry, depressed, breathing, etc.

Just in case my Pillsbury Doughboy appearance isn’t a dead giveaway, I’d like to emphasize that I’m not a health coach.

I’m not a nutritionist. And I have little to no self control.

But I can assure you, my fellow pasta lovers, that you can indeed find love in veggie noodles.

If you haven’t switched it up yet, now’s the time. I’m telling you, I’m pretty sold on this healthier option!

I’ve tried “zoodles” aka zucchini noodles and spaghetti squash spaghetti.

Both are super yummy and actually taste like “the real thing”.

And it’s cool because you’re pullin’ a fast one on the ole bod. It thinks you’re hammering down a plate full of your fave but really, you’re just enhancing a beloved dish.

I try super hard to stick to healthier options, eat on a schedule and drink tons of water.

That way, when I fall off the wagon at a concert and wake up 100 sheets to the wind craving a pizza, I know I’ve done my duty for the most part.

I have yet to make my own zoodles but here’s how I make spaghetti squash spaghetti:

Wash your spaghetti squash. Poke holes in a line from the stem to the bottom, then again on the other side. [You’ll want to slice top to bottom, not cut it in half i.e. the awkward way] Microwave for 4-5 minutes. [This makes it easier to cut into. The shell is hard af.] Cut off the ends so it’s easier to cut along the poked holes line. Slice down the poked holes line. Scoop out the insides. [It’s got seeds and the stringy crap like a pumpkin.] Lay your two halves down on tin foil that you’ve sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 45 minutes at 375 degrees. Let it cool for 5 minutes or however long until you can stand touching the halves. Rake out the insides with a fork. [It easily falls apart into bundles of strands.] Lay your noodles across the tin foil in a heap. Add a low-sodium pasta sauce, spinach, your choice of cheese (if you even want any) …really anything you’d put with your pasta dishes that heats quickly. Bake your pasta heap in the oven again for 5-8 more minutes to give it more of a roasted taste.

I like to eat the squash s’ghetti with lean white turkey crumbles or chicken.

And the best part is – you can have quite a bit!

I recommend making a bunch all at once though because you’ll want more and it’s not a quick recipe.

I usually buy two or three squash and use a large baking sheet, that way I know I’ll have leftovers.

*pizza/tacos are always number one but pasta is a very close second